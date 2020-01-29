Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 380,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 219,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $15.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

