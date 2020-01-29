Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88.

