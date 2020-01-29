Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $330,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 92,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 165,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 165,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 430,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 102,760 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the period.

Shares of DWX opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

