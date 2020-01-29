Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $58.06.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.