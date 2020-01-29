Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNFT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $620.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.30. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 12.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.