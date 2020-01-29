Benin Management CORP Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.6% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,759,000. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Apple by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.28.

Apple stock opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.71 and its 200-day moving average is $245.77. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $323.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

