Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Air France KLM (EPA:AF) a €12.00 Price Target

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) received a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €10.15 ($11.80) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air France KLM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.18 ($13.00).

Shares of EPA AF opened at €8.59 ($9.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.86. Air France KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

