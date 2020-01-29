Berenberg Bank Downgrades NCC Group (LON:NCC) to Hold

NCC Group (LON:NCC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NCC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 248 ($3.26).

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 208.81 ($2.75) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $591.83 million and a P/E ratio of 43.50. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236 ($3.10).

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.