Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WIZZ. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,380 ($57.62) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wizz Air to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,231.25 ($55.66).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,129 ($54.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,359 ($57.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,031.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,763.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total value of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

