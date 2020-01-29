Berenberg Bank Trims Elementis (LON:ELM) Target Price to GBX 180

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target (down from GBX 175 ($2.30)) on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180.50 ($2.37).

ELM stock opened at GBX 132.10 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.95. The company has a market cap of $762.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. Elementis has a 12-month low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

