BidaskClub Lowers Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Sell

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of LSCC opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.94. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,563. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 95,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,495,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,491,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,372,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

