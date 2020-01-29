BidaskClub Lowers Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Strong Sell

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $490.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after buying an additional 143,315 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

