BidaskClub Upgrades GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to “Hold”

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.15. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $30,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,292 shares in the company, valued at $316,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $42,979.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,774 shares of company stock worth $466,279. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 340,566 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 55.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 282,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.