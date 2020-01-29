BidaskClub Upgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to “Buy”

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.53.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $288.16 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $207.69 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.67 and its 200 day moving average is $269.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,147,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

