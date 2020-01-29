Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Biogen by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 1,345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.64.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $281.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.32. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $338.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

