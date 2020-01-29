Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.64.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $281.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $338.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.32.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

