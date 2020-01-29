Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $360.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $305.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIIB. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.64.

BIIB stock opened at $281.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $338.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

