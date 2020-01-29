Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the identification and development of orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. The company’s pipeline includes BHV-0223, which is a formulation of a glutamate-modulating agent; BHV-4157, which is a new chemical entity that modulates glutamate and BHV-5000, which is an in-licensed investigational agent of the Company targeting N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antagonism which are in clinical trial stage. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is based in NEW HAVEN, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHVN. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at $208,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,726. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

