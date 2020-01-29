Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 25,540 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 25,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $212,492.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BE opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.01.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

