Boohoo Group (BOO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boohoo Group (LON: BOO) in the last few weeks:

1/17/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 380 ($5.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($4.08). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/14/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/7/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.93) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/18/2019 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/17/2019 – Boohoo Group is now covered by analysts at CSFB. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Boohoo Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Boohoo Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/3/2019 – Boohoo Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 375 ($4.93). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/3/2019 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 305.98 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 71.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 301.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 267.03. Boohoo Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 339.51 ($4.47).

Get Boohoo Group PLC alerts:

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.