BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

NYSE BWA opened at $35.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

