Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bottomline Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.24 and a beta of 1.10. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.