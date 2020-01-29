Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Novartis by 330.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

