Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $221.45 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $160.99 and a 12-month high of $225.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

