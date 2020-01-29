Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 50,510 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 589,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 5.4% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $29,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,329,000. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 272,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 101,082 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99.

