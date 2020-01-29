Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $135.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

