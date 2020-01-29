Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,392,000 after acquiring an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,739,000 after acquiring an additional 370,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

UTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

