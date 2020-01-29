Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $437.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $438.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $405.88 and its 200 day moving average is $386.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.45.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

