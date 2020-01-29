Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

VGK stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

