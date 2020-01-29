Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $935,000 Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,476,000 after acquiring an additional 500,326 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 135,513 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 104,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.88. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $123.74.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

