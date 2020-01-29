Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

