Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

