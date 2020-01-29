Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.00. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

