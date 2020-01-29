Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 2.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $99.49.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

