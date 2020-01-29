Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 164 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $224.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.31 and a 200 day moving average of $211.98. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.