Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 292 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

