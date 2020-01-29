Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,039 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $39,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000.

VGT opened at $258.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

