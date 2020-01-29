Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,579 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $25.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0716 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

