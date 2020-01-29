Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 59 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $285.87 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $269.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.31.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

