Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 601 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Target by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 962,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,869,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 149.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in Target by 20.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

TGT stock opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

