Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,394,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,661 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,623,000 after acquiring an additional 184,479 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $138.26 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $143.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

