Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRW. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 359 ($4.72) to GBX 384 ($5.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 361.20 ($4.75).

Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 359 ($4.72) on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 363.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 330.68.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

