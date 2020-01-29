Brian D. Langstraat Sells 3,800 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Stock

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $179,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,286,037.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ETV opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 67.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

