Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires New Position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 183,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 544.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 79,504 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,211 shares of company stock valued at $765,415. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

SP Plus stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. SP Plus Corp has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

