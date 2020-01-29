Bridge City Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,315 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 51.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAHC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

