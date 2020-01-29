Bridge City Capital LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,705 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Glacier Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.18. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on GBCI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

