Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases New Position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RadNet by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 30.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,886.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. RadNet Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.39 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDNT. Sidoti increased their price objective on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

