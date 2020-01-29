Bridge City Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.