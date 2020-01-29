Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 15,485 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boise Cascade by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Boise Cascade by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 13,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $491,484.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $95,191.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,745.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,248,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of BCC opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 2.03. Boise Cascade Co has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

