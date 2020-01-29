Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 617,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $819,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Broadcom by 840.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,871,000 after acquiring an additional 393,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Broadcom stock opened at $318.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

